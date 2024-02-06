24 cases of elevated blood-lead levels reported, 14 confirmed in GA from recalled apple sauce

ATLANTA — As of early February, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed more than a dozen cases of higher blood-lead levels have been reported in the state related to recalled applesauce products.

The lead-related recall of applesauce products from the three brands began in November when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced WanaBana brand companies had recalled cinnamon-flavored products for lead contamination.

As of Feb. 2, the CDC said they had 413 cases reported, with 100 confirmed, 277 probable, and 36 suspected cases of elevated blood-lead levels across 43 states.

According to Georgia health officials, the applesauce pouches from WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis brand products have led to 14 confirmed cases of elevated blood-lead levels, with nine more that are probably and one case that is suspected to be elevated blood-lead levels as well.

The CDC is consolidating information submitted to them from across the United States. For a case to be considered as related to the lead recall, the following details must apply:

The person must have had a blood lead level of 3.5 ug/dL or higher measured within 3 months

The person must have consumed a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit purée product after November 2022

According to the CDC and FDA, signs and symptoms of lead toxicity vary, and the short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

