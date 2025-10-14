Georgia officials release list of top, most improved state K-12 schools

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education has released the 2025 lists of Distinguished and Reward Schools, recognizing the highest-performing and most-improved Title I schools in the state.

Distinguished Schools are those that rank among the top 5% of Title I schools in Georgia based on English Language Arts (ELA) and math content mastery scores from the most recent statewide assessments. Reward Schools are identified as the top 5% of Title I schools that have shown the greatest improvement in these scores over the past two years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Just as we work to help all schools continuously improve, it’s essential that we take time to celebrate schools as they make great gains for students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement.

To qualify for these designations, schools must be Title I and must not currently be identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI).

TRENDING STORIES:

The Distinguished Schools designation honors the highest-performing schools, while the Reward Schools designation acknowledges those that have made significant improvements.

“These schools have faced real barriers and kept the focus on preparing students for life,” Woods emphasized the importance of recognizing the hard work and determination of these schools, saying “They believed in their kids and their communities, and that determination made all the difference.”

The recognition of these schools highlights their commitment to academic excellence and improvement, setting a standard for others to follow in overcoming challenges and achieving success.

See if your child’s school made it on the list of Distinguished Schools.

See if your child’s school is on the Reward Schools list.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group