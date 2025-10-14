Cobb County commissioners consider pay increase request from Board of Elections members

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider approval of a pay increase for members of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The Board of Elections members submitted a request for a stipend increase to commissioners, citing how pay for the positions has not increased since the 1990s.

If approved, the stipend could see a roughly 200% increase.

Currently, records show Cobb Elections Board members earn between $150 to $200 per month, depending on if they’re a board member or the board chair.

The stipends have been in place at those levels for decades, according to a letter to county commissioners.

Due to an “exponential increase” in the “demands and expectations placed upon members” of the elections board, the members are requesting the stipends be increased.

“When the current stipends were originally set, the BOER typically met once a month for less than an hour, with brief additional meetings on the nights of primaries or elections,” a letter to the commission explains. “Today, meetings often occur two to three times per month and last a minimum of two hours.”

The letter said that the elections board also spends extra time preparing for meetings and reviewing materials, as well as attending State Election Board Meetings and other activities necessary for board members to perform their duties.

As a result, members are requesting increasing stipends to $500 for members and $600 for the chair, per month.

“We believe the requested adjustment is a reasonable and necessary reflection of the increased time commitment and growing responsibilities placed upon members of the Board,” the letter says.

For the board chair, that would be a 200% increase, while it would be a 250% increase for board members.

“These amounts are consistent with stipends paid to members of other metro Atlanta election boards and are commensurate with the stipends paid to similarly situated boards within Cobb County,” the request to commissioners says.

If the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approves the request, it would take effect in November. It would also add $21,600 to the next fiscal year budget, according to commission documents.

