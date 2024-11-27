Georgia officials to award up to $1.65 million for community impact grants to help families, kids

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning announced they’d be awarding nonprofits with up to $1.65 million to fund programs that close opportunity gaps and provide long-term positive outcomes for children up to age 8 and their families.

The grant program from DECAL is open for applications, with any organizations and government entities in good standing with DEAL able to apply through Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

“DECAL is investing in communities across Georgia to address local needs and build community support for early education innovations,” said DECAL’s Deputy Commissioner of Quality, Innovation and Partnerships, Dr. Bentley Ponder.

According to the department, the Community Impact Grants are used to encourage collaboration between different sectors of the state for developing community-specific solutions for families to have high-quality early learning and the tools needed for long-term success.

Each of the grants to be awarded will be used to fund projects for 24 months, beginning March 1 2025 and ending Feb. 28, 2027.

DECAL officials said there will be three types of grants that can be provided, each with different amounts and with certain limits.

Those grants are:

On Dec. 2, officials will host an informal webinar at 3 p.m. to go over the types of Requests for Proposals the grants will use for consideration on awards.

Registration for the webinar can be filled out online here.

