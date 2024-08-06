Georgia National Guard mobilizes to aid areas worst hit by Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA — The Georgia National Guard is mobilizing to assist communities heavily impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

The Joint Operations Center will coordinate efforts starting Wednesday as teams of soldiers and airmen deploy to affected areas.

Major General Dwayne Wilson explained the breadth of capabilities at their disposal.

“We’ve got engineers, lots of highwater vehicles, general-purpose soldiers, and airmen,” said Wilson.

Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized up to 2,000 soldiers and airmen, with over 300 already set to begin assessments and provide responses by tomorrow morning.

Wilson noted that peak flooding from the storm is expected Thursday.

“If you just look at the weather forecast, the peak flooding is probably gonna happen Thursday,” Wilson said.

The Georgia National Guard’s primary role is to assist in local disasters.

“Our primary mission for both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard is when deterrence fails to fight and win our nation’s wars,” Wilson said. “So if we’re ready to do that, we’re certainly ready to do this.”

The operations center at the Georgia Guard headquarters in Cobb County will be busy monitoring the situation, maintaining communication with state and federal agencies, and keeping track of deployments.

“We’ll be monitoring every station here, ensuring that we are updating estimates, keeping track of movements, and in communication with each of our liaisons out at the county agencies,” said Brigadier General Jason Fryman, Georgia Army National Guard Commander.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will provide missions for the guard.

Fryman stressed the importance of the Guard’s connection to local communities.

“Our soldiers come out of every county in the state, and their connectivity to family members, their churches, and communities, for them to be able to respond and provide what they do in a uniform to communities is, I think, a good circle on return,” Fryman said.

Approximately 300 guardsmen have been activated, with the potential to call up to 2,000 more if needed.

“We’re blessed with a great team,” Wilson said.

