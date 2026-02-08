Georgia lawmakers propose student loan relief option for optometrists

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia has a program that helps cancel student loans for medical workers in rural areas, but not all health workers qualify.

A new bill in the Georgia House of Representatives seeks to change that, expanding the relief option to include optometrists in the state.

According to the text of House Bill 659, the state already provides certain grant funds to help recruit physicians, dentists, physician assistance and registered nurses to rural, underserved parts of the state.

Through the program, the state gives grant funds to hospitals and other healthcare organizations, as well as local governments and civic organizations in rural Georgia, to bring in the talent needed in the community to provide healthcare.

If HB 659 passes both chambers of the Georgia Legislature, optometrists would also be eligible for this program.

That means eye doctors would be able to get help receiving or paying for student loans through the state for services offered in rural communities.

The bill already cleared a House floor vote almost unanimously, with 168 votes in favor of the move.

The legislation is now working its way through the Georgia Senate.

