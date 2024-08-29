Georgia lawmakers bringing $26.8 million to state for expand EV chargers network

ATLANTA — A group of federal lawmakers from Georgia announced millions of dollars in funding was coming to the state to help expand its network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, along with Reps. Sanford Bishop and Nikema Williams, said $15 million would go to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission and $11.8 million to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to install hundreds of chargers across the state and a fast charging hub at the airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m pleased to help deliver this investment through the bipartisan infrastructure law alongside Senator Reverend Warnock, Congressman Bishop, and Congresswoman Williams to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Georgia. Every day, the bipartisan infrastructure law is upgrading transportation, energy, sewer and water, and broadband internet across our great state,” Ossoff said.

For the airport’s DC Fast Charging Hub, the lawmakers said in a statement on Monday that it would be used for to provide charging opportunities for rental car companies, ride-share drivers, airport shuttles for hotels, employees, Atlanta city EV light to heavy-duty fleet vehicles, plus EV drivers going to the airport or traveling on the

TRENDING STORIES:

Both of the U.S. Senators said the investment would help expand EV infrastructure in Georgia and that the bipartisan law they’d both supported was a boon to the state.

“Georgia is on the frontlines of our nation’s clean energy economy thanks in part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I was proud to champion,” Warnock said. “This latest investment will help alleviate the burden of finding ample charging ports around our state. I believe we are called to be good stewards of our planet and its resources, and I will continue to do all I can in the U.S. Senate to support common sense solutions that will benefit both our ecology and our economy.”

Leaders across the Atlanta area and Middle Georgia shared similar sentiments, thanking the Biden-Harris Administration for the investment.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant and will use it to enhance our position as a leader in the industry,” Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Interim General Manager Jan Lennon said. “Expanding charging accessibility options for rental car companies, ride-share drivers, and ATL employees allows us to pursue our sustainability goals while improving air quality in traditionally underserved communities. By engaging in those communities, we aim to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

Funding will be coming for both projects from allocations in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will allow more than 200 public EV chargers to be installed in the following cities:

Milledgeville

Macon

Lizella

Roberta

Warner Robins

Perry

Bonaire

Centerville

Hawkinsville

Kathleen

Perry

Gray

Culloden

Juliette

Forsyth

Byron

Fort Valley

Hawkinsville

Eatonton

Jeffersonville

Allentown

Irwinton

Toomsboro

Gordon

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb County Dunkin' franchise manager accused of stealing customers' credit cards

©2024 Cox Media Group