0 Georgia lawmaker working on legislation to toughen vaping laws

ATLANTA - U.S. health officials announced Friday that a 20th person has died from vaping-related issues across the country.

As the number of vaping-related illnesses continues to rise, Channel 2's Tom Regan has learned that a Georgia lawmaker is working on legislation that would put stricter regulations on the sale of vaping products

State Rep. Bonnie Rich, a mother of two teens, says she's troubled to hear of elementary school students vaping nicotine and other dangerous chemicals.

