Georgia lawmaker introduces bill to make lemon pepper the state’s official chicken wing flavor

ATLANTA — With the General Assembly now underway, lawmakers are looking to address issues like education, getting rid of the state income tax, budgetary issues – and also what the official state chicken wing flavor should be.

Yes, you read that right.

House Bill 1013 has been introduced to make the state of Georgia’s official chicken flavor lemon pepper.

“In 1982, J.R. Crickets, an Atlanta-based restaurant, introduced the chicken wing to Georgia, bringing with it the standard Buffalo flavor that quickly became a culinary mainstay. Over the years, Georgians elevated chicken wings into a cultural experience, giving birth to unique local flavors and traditions. Among these, lemon pepper has emerged as a flavor that is distinctly tied to Georgia, representing creativity, boldness, and Southern hospitality,” the current bill’s language says.

It even goes into naming the variations of lemon pepper flavors, saying, “Lemon pepper wings are enjoyed in countless variations, whether Buffalo with lemon pepper sprinkles, ‘lemon pepper wet,’ all flats, or hot honey lemon pepper.”

“Lemon pepper wings resonate across Georgia communities, transcending race, region, and class, and bring people together at cookouts, family gatherings, sporting events, and neighborhood restaurants,” the bill reads. “Just as peaches symbolize Georgia’s agricultural pride, lemon pepper wings symbolize Georgia’s cultural flavor and global culinary influence.”

The bill even mentions how the chicken wing flavor has become so ingrained in the Atlanta area’s culture that it has been referenced by various Atlanta-area rappers and even NBA players.

“Atlanta culture has carried lemon pepper wings to global recognition, through references in music by artists such as Gucci Mane, Ziggy2Playa, and Rick Ross; the celebrated NBA star Lou Williams, affectionately named ‘Lemon Pepper Lou’; and countless other cultural nods,” the bill said.

This is not the first time that an official food bill has made its way through the General Assembly.

Last year, cornbread was named the state’s official bread, and Brunswick stew became the state’s official stew.

Once voted on, the bill will then go to the Georgia Senate to be voted on. If approved with no changes, the bill will then go to Gov. Brian Kemp to either be signed into law or vetoed.

