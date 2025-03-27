Georgia unemployment rate remains unchanged for February

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor said the state unemployment rate was still 3.6%, remaining unchanged from the rate in January.

While GDOL had reported February’s 3.6% unemployment rate in mid-March, the latest report shows that Georgia added more than 7,000 jobs last month.

The state’s unemployment rate was lower than the national rate of 4.1%.

“Georgia continues to drive business growth and opportunity, with 7,200 new jobs created in February alone,” said GDOL Interim Successor Louis DeBroux. “At 3.6%, our unemployment rate remains below the national average—a reflection of Georgia’s resilient workforce and the intentional, focused efforts by Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly, in partnership with the business community, to expand access to high-quality jobs.”

Unemployment claims were down 14,030 over the month, reaching 20,464, while claims over the year were down 2,424, according to GDOL.

In terms of where new jobs are opening, GDOL said the sectors with the most job gains over the month were healthcare and social assistance, administrative and support services, durable goods manufacturing, retail trade and private education.

Over the past year, job gains were high in healthcare and social assistance, local government, federal government, finance and insurance and state government.

Month-wise, jobs down hit transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services and arts, entertainment and recreation in February.

When it comes to what industries had job numbers down in the past year, the state said administrative and support services, accommodation and food services, durable goods manufacturing, retail trade and real estate, rental and leasing saw the most drops.

Overall, the labor force was down 11,681 and up 10,731 in the past 12 months, according to GDOL.

