Georgia is ready for upcoming election despite Helene damage

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said they are ready for the upcoming election even after Hurricane Helene, even with 53 counties in Georgia declared federal disaster areas.

Monday was the last day to register to vote and early voting begins next week.

“Absentee ballots are going out this week as scheduled and early voting will start next Tuesday, October 15,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our office is working hard to make sure the counties have what they need so it can go off without a hitch,” Raffensperger said.

In some of the hardest hit areas of south and eastern Georgia around Augusta, all election offices have been checked and are up and running, with most resuming poll worker training and testing of machines this week.

“The bad part is the storm hit at all. The good part is it hit far enough out that gave us time to recover and make plans so I think most people should be okay,” Secretary of State’s Office Chief Operating Officer Gabe Sterling said.

As for election day on November 5, of the state’s 2,400 day-of polling places, the secretary’s office said only three are down and will have to change locations. But that number could grow.

Overall most roads are back open and most power and cell service is back online.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Homes damaged by Helene floodwater need costly repairs

©2024 Cox Media Group