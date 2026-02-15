Georgia governor honored for wildlife conservation, sportsmen rights efforts

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was named the 2026 Governor of the Year by the Safari Club International for his efforts to support wildlife conservation, sportsmen’s rights and public access to hunting lands.

According to SCI, Kemp was chosen due to his record of “advancing science-based conservation policy and strengthening outdoor recreation opportunities across the state.”

Under Kemp’s administration, SCI said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources had been a funding priority and was well-supported, including investments in wildlife habitats across Georgia, conservation initiatives, addition of more game wardens and acquiring high-value conservation lands.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The organization also praised Kemp’s signing of laws protecting the rights of Georgians to bear arms and a “No-Net-Loss” strategy for state-owned public hunting land, including the reinstatement of the Georgia Conservation Tax Credit, which will expire in 2026.

“Governor Kemp has demonstrated a clear and sustained commitment to conserving Georgia’s natural resources and protecting the rights and traditions of hunters and anglers,” said SCI CEO W. Laird Hamberlin. “His leadership reflects the core principles SCI champions, which includes responsible wildlife management, conservation funding, and ensuring future generations can enjoy the outdoors.”

SCI said Kemp’s commitment to hunting rights dates back to his time in the Georgia Senate, when he introduced measures to support hunting and fishing rights through a 2006 referendum vote supported by Georgians “overwhelmingly.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group