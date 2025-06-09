Georgia gas prices still trending lower

ATLANTA — The average cost of gas prices at the pump in Georgia is continuing its downward trend.

According to AAA’s gas price tracker, the price of a gallon of gas for regular unleaded is down another two cents compared to last week.

Month-to-month, it’s four cents lower and a full 43 cents lower than last year.

That means to fill up a 15-gallon gas tank, drivers are paying about $42.90 at the pump.

AAA said that was almost $7 less than a year ago for the same refueling effort.

"Georgia pump prices keep on giving, which is great news for drivers heading into the summer driving season,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said. “Remember, we’re still at the front end of hurricane season, and a sudden storm could bump up oil prices, causing gas prices to increase.”

As far as those oil market fluctuations, AAA said the cost of a barrel of oil had settled at $62.85 as crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels over the past week.

AAA said the U.S. crude oil inventory is roughly 7% lower than the five-year average for this time of year.

This comes as prices across the nation fall and summer driving season continues. While inventories of crude oil are down, AAA also reported that supply in the market is outweighing demand.

National gas prices were averaging $3.12 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Georgia, here is where gas was highest, and lowest, per gallon.

Warner Robins - $2.75

Dalton - $2.78

Albany - $2.80

Atlanta - $2.88

Valdosta $2.89

Savannah - $2.98

