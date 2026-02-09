Georgia gas prices stay steady, still lower than national average

ATLANTA — In the latest gas price update from AAA, the Auto Club Group, Georgia gas prices are holding steady.

Prices at the pump are still lower than the national average as well, sticking at $2.66 per gallon compared to the national $2.89.

Compared to last month, it’s a two cent decrease and almost 30 cents lower than last year, AAA said in a statement.

“Georgians are getting a slight break at the pump as prices ease,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said. “Softer demand and steady oil prices are helping push the state average down, giving drivers a bit more breathing room this week.”

Regionally, Atlanta is a single cent more expensive than the state average, but not among the most expensive areas in the state to fill up your tank.

AAA reported the following metro areas were the highest and lowest for gas prices in the state, with Atlanta included for comparison:

Savannah: $2.76 per gallon

$2.76 per gallon Valdosta: $2.73 per gallon

$2.73 per gallon Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $2.27 per gallon

$2.27 per gallon Atlanta: $2.67 per gallon

$2.67 per gallon Georgia Average: $2.66 per gallon

$2.66 per gallon Augusta-Aiken: $2.57 per gallon

$2.57 per gallon Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.56 per gallon

$2.56 per gallon Rome: $2.54 per gallon

