Georgia ‘free’ of bird flu but state not given ‘all clear’ yet

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture declared the state as “HPAI-Free” on Friday, but it hasn’t given an all clear yet.

Three Georgia commercial poultry flocks tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, beginning in mid-January.

As of Friday, the state’s flocks are considered HPAI-Free, but officials are still urging vigilance for farmers and flock tenders.

“We’re pleased that Georgia has officially been declared free of HPAI in poultry. While the risk of HPAI still exists across the country, we are hopeful that with the continued diligence of responsible flock owners, we can maintain this status,” State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle said in a statement. “It’s critical for poultry growers and flock owners to limit contact between wild birds and poultry, follow biosecurity protocols carefully, and remain vigilant for signs of HPAI in their flocks.”

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Now back to a “free” status, Georgia businesses can start exporting poultry products domestically and internationally.

Agriculture officials said vigilance is needed because there is still risk of the disease in Georgia and the United States at large.

Since February 2022, more than 2,100 HPAI outbreaks were reported, including as recently as the past week.

In Georgia, the three detections happened on Jan. 13, Jan. 23 and Feb. 2.

Despite the number of outbreaks reported nationally, Georgia officials said the state is a model for detection and mitigation.

"To date, the ongoing nationwide outbreak has affected more than 204 million birds and 973 commercial flocks across the country," according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. “In Georgia, only 471,900 birds representing just 6 commercial chicken flocks and 1 commercial waterfowl flock have been impacted."

Despite the lack of HPAI detections, the Agriculture Department is committed to monitoring flocks for outbreaks and preventing infections.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our Georgia Department of Agriculture staff and partners in this response, today, we are able to declare the State of Georgia is free from HPAI,” Commissioner Tyler J Harper said. “While this declaration marks the end of our operations at the affected premises and in the control zone, HPAI remains a significant threat to our state’s #1 industry, and we will continue working around the clock to keep HPAI out of our state, protect Georgia’s poultry flock, and bring down prices for Georgia consumers.”

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