Georgia fosters financial future for foster kids with Trump Accounts

Georgia has become one of the first states to ensure eligible foster children can benefit from tax-advantaged “Trump Accounts,” an initiative providing a $1,000 seed investment from the U.S. Treasury into accounts that become available when a child turns eighteen.

This measure, part of an effort by former first lady Melania Trump to establish “Fostering the Future Accounts,” aims to secure a stronger financial foundation for thousands of foster children in state care as they age out of the system.

These investment accounts were created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. U.S. children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, are eligible for the accounts.

All eligible foster children in Georgia born during this timeframe will be automatically enrolled to receive the seed funding.

The accounts will track a stock index.

President Trump first announced the creation of these accounts in 2025 as tax-deferred investment assets for newborns.

Gov. Brian Kemp emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for all children.

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“Every Georgia child deserves opportunity and the ability to succeed, regardless of their circumstances,” Kemp said. “Ensuring foster children can receive the same benefits from these accounts as the rest of their peers is part of our unwavering commitment to supporting these young people, and I want to thank the president and his team for making this possible.”

Georgia’s First Lady, Marty Kemp, highlighted the specific challenges faced by children in foster care.

“Children in foster care face unique challenges, and they deserve to know they can have a safe and secure future,” First Lady Kemp said. “When they age out of the system, those challenges only become more difficult, especially when it comes to finances. By providing this critical foundation, we are helping them step into adulthood confidently and build the successful lives they so deserve.”

Candice Broce, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services and director of the Division of Family & Children Services, lauded the program’s potential impact.

“Trump Accounts will truly change lives and provide critical financial assistance for foster kids moving into adulthood, and Georgia welcomes this opportunity to jumpstart our children’s financial success,” Broce said.

Broce added that Georgia’s foster children are “blessed to have a tireless advocate in first lady Kemp” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partner with the Administration to improve care for foster children while they are in state care and into their adult lives.

The Georgia Department of Human Services and the Division of Family & Children Services will work closely with federal officials, caregivers, and community partners to protect and best leverage these tax-advantaged accounts for children while they are in the system.

The Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family & Children Services, will continue to work closely with federal officials, caregivers, and community partners to protect and leverage these accounts for children while they are under state care.

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