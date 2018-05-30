0 Georgia first lady Sandra Deal has final radiation treatment for breast cancer

ATLANTA - It was a big day for Georgia’s first lady, as Sandra Deal rang the bell to honor her last radiation treatment in her battle against cancer.

Deal took to Twitter on Wednesday to tweet out a video showing her ringing the bell inside the hospital just before her final treatment.

I am thrilled to announce that I finished my last radiation session on Friday and happily rang the bell to signify the end of my treatments. Thank you all for your prayers, support and good wishes during my cancer journey. pic.twitter.com/gXkLvT6e2f — Sandra Deal (@GAFirstLady) May 30, 2018

In February, Deal announced that she had surgery for Stage 1 breast cancer after a tumor was detected during her annual mammogram.

Following the surgery, she underwent chemotherapy.

“I said, ‘OK. If we’re going to do it, let’s get with it because I’ve got things to do,” Deal told Channel 2’s Jovita Moore in March.

Deal documented her surgery, giving frequent updates on social media during her road to recovery, even showing when she shaved her head after she began losing her hair because of the chemo treatments.

Because chemo causes hair loss, I took the next step in my journey by visiting the beauty shop. Despite a problem there's a solution! Tried and true by many women! pic.twitter.com/ULI8rJVY9f — Sandra Deal (@GAFirstLady) February 16, 2018

The 76-year-old said she wanted to encourage women to get mammograms and routine physicals following her diagnosis.

“That’s the key to survival,” she said.

In her post Wednesday afternoon, Deal thanked everyone for the prayers, support and well wishes.

Deal said now that she’s done with her chemo treatments, she’ll have about three weeks of recovery and then regular checkups.

