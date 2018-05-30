  • Georgia first lady Sandra Deal has final radiation treatment for breast cancer

    ATLANTA - It was a big day for Georgia’s first lady, as Sandra Deal rang the bell to honor her last radiation treatment in her battle against cancer. 

    Deal took to Twitter on Wednesday to tweet out a video showing her ringing the bell inside the hospital just before her final treatment.

    In February, Deal announced that she had surgery for Stage 1 breast cancer after a tumor was detected during her annual mammogram. 

    Following the surgery, she underwent chemotherapy. 

    “I said, ‘OK. If we’re going to do it, let’s get with it because I’ve got things to do,” Deal told Channel 2’s Jovita Moore in March

    Deal documented her surgery, giving frequent updates on social media during her road to recovery, even showing when she shaved her head after she began losing her hair because of the chemo treatments. 

    The 76-year-old said she wanted to encourage women to get mammograms and routine physicals following her diagnosis.

    “That’s the key to survival,” she said.

    In her post Wednesday afternoon, Deal thanked everyone for the prayers, support and well wishes.

    Deal said now that she’s done with her chemo treatments, she’ll have about three weeks of recovery and then regular checkups.

