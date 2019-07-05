Georgia father fights cancer with different type of radiation treatment

ATLANTA - Georgia pastor Stephen Brinkman lived cancer free for ten years before his brain tumor returned earlier this year.
In the decade since, he’s become a father of four in a quiet Columbus suburb with his high school sweetheart.
Now, he’s out of Columbus every day by 6 a.m., missing breakfast with the kids to make the two-hour drive to Atlanta for treatment at The Emory Proton Therapy Center.
Emory’s facility, which opened its doors in December 2018, is one of fewer than thirty proton therapy centers in the country, and the only one in Georgia.
Dr. Jim Zhong, a radiologist at Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute, explained the difference between proton therapy and traditional x-ray therapy to Channel 2 Action News.
“Imagine coloring with a dull crayon. That’s kind of the more traditional x-ray beam,” Zhong said. “Using protons, we’re using a very, very fine-tipped color pencil, and we’re able to give radiation dose to the tumor in a very precise way.”
The fine-tuned radiation dose also limits side effects related to long term radiation, which Zhong recommends for children and young adults like Brinkman, who has a good prognosis.
We’ll walk you through how it works and give you an inside look at the facility right here in Atlanta, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}