Georgia Election Board member’s appearance at Trump rally sparks debate over code of conduct

ATLANTA — Critics are raising concerns after a member of the state elections board attended former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday and was recognized by him during the event.

During the rally, Trump acknowledged three board members, including Janice Johnston, who was in attendance.

He also named Rick Jeffries and Janelle King, though they did not attend.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Johnston at the state capitol for comment on her appearance at the rally, but she declined to answer any questions.

Trump praised the board members during his speech.

“They’re on fire. They’re doing a great job. Three members. Janice Johnston, Rick Jeffries, and Janelle King. Three people, all pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory,” Trump said.

Johnston was seen waving to the crowd, which prompted criticism from some, including Democratic lawmaker Sam Park from Gwinnett County.

“I think it’s incredibly concerning in which a majority of the Georgia State Elections Board is demonstrating clear partisanship,” Park said.

The board has a published code of conduct that states: “Members shall be honest, fair and avoid any appearance of conflict and/or impropriety.”

Critics argue Johnston’s appearance at the rally may have violated this code.

Janelle King, who was also recognized by Trump but did not attend the rally, insisted her work remains non-partisan.

“I’m working for election integrity. I mean, whatever the president says is what the president says. I think we all know the president says what he wants to say,” King said.

The board chair, who was not recognized by Trump and did not attend the rally, commented on the issue of conduct, stating that it is up to each board member.

He emphasized that he avoids participating in activities that could be perceived as partisan.

