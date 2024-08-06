Georgia’s political split: Harris’ VP Pick Walz sparks heated reactions from both parties

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris and her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Georgia Republicans are critical of the selection, splitting down party lines.

Not long after the announcement, Georgia politicians shared their opinions on social media.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Walz’s handling of the 2020 social unrest in Minneapolis, saying “Tim Walz did nothing while Minneapolis burned.”

In contrast, Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams, also the chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, celebrated the choice, stating, “Now we have a ticket!”

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon expressed his disappointment with Harris’s pick.

“By picking Tim Walz, she has picked the most far-left radical vice-presidential nominee in American history,” said McKoon.

He believes this decision will work in favor of former President Donald Trump in Georgia.

On the other hand, Democratic State Representative Inga Willis from Atlanta praised the decision.

“I think that he is respected by multiple coalitions, and I think as we move forward in this race, the differentiator is coalition building versus being polarizing,” Willis said.

Tim Walz remains relatively unknown to most Americans outside of Minnesota.

Kerwin Swint from Kennesaw State University commented on the choice, saying, “He’s virtually unknown to most voters outside of Minnesota.”

Swint mentioned that many anticipated Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as the pick, given his moderate stance and the strategic benefit of carrying a crucial swing state.

Despite some concerns, Democrats continue to support Walz.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff from Georgia described Walz as “a very strong choice,” noting his accomplishments as a governor and military veteran.

“I’m looking forward to bringing him to Georgia,” Ossoff said.

Republicans, on the other hand, are pleased with Harris’s choice, believing it highlights her weaknesses regarding crime and immigration.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a statement asserting, “Tim Walz reinforces Kamala Harris’ biggest weaknesses: crime and immigration.”

Walz will join Harris on the campaign trail immediately, with a significant introduction planned for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in two weeks.

