FIFA World Cup 2026: England to play in semifinal game in Atlanta

ATLANTA — We now know part of the matchup that will be coming to Atlanta next week.

England defeated Norway 2-1 in extra time Saturday, earning the right to reach the semifinals

England will play the winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland, which will be decided tonight.

The final FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Atlanta, a semifinal game, will be played July 15.

It will be the eighth World Cup game played at Atlanta Stadium.

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