Georgia deputy behind bars after she lied on her timecard, use of vehicles, GBI says

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is behind bars after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found she falsified her time sheet and other official documents.

Mercedes Clark, 28, of Grantville, was currently serving as a Talbot County sheriff’s deputy but is accused of completing “fraudulent timesheets for hours she did not work and completed fraudulent reports related to official vehicle usage,” while she was working as a deputy for the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

After learning about the allegations against Clark, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office called in the GBI to investigate.

Clark has been booked into Meriwether County Jail and has been charged with two counts of violation of oath of office, twelve counts of false statements and writings, and one count of theft by deception.

The GBI said once their investigation into Clark is complete, they will hand over everything to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

