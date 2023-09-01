Georgia couple charged in child molestation case sentenced, deputies say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman from Grovetown, in Columbia County, were both sentenced after being charged in relation to a child molestation investigation from 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, Scot and Teresa Robinson were asked to watch the children of a family friend while they were on vacation when Mr. Robinson molested their daughter.

Mrs. Robinson was charged for being party to the crime, and both were arrested in April 2021.

The child victim’s parents reported the incident to law enforcement after returning from their trip.

According to the sheriff’s investigative report, the child victim was in bed with Mr. Robinson while staying with the couple.

While in bed, Mr. Robinson molested her. Both children, twins, were in bed with Mr. Robinson, while Mrs. Robinson slept alone.

The sheriff’s office report states the children’s parents were aware that Mr. Robinson was a registered sex offender.

He was put on the sex offender registration in 1999, according to public records from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The children’s parents told deputies that they were aware Mr. Robinson was a sex offender, but had known him for 20 years at the time. The father told deputies he did not know why Mrs. Robinson would allow the children in the bed with her husband.

Now, both Scot and Teresa Robinson have been sentenced to the following prison terms:

Scot Robinson: Child molestation, 20 years, 15 to serve

Teresa Robinson: Party to the commission of a crime, 10 years, 5 to serve

