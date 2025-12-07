Georgia Bulldogs dominate over Alabama to win 2025 SEC Championship, 28-7

ATLANTA — It was a really good day for the University of Georgia Bulldogs as they took on the Alabama Crimson Tide once again for the SEC Championship.

After losing to Alabama earlier in the season, it was clear that UGA was out for revenge against one of their biggest rivals, and they got it.

We’ll take a look back at the Bulldogs’ dominance following the ACC Championship game on SEC Gameday on Channel 2

The Bulldogs took control of the game from the beginning, scoring their first touchdown with 4:36 in the first quarter of the game as Quarterback Gunner Stockton faked a handoff and Roderick Roberson went wide open for a walk-in touchdown.

The Dawgs scored again with 8:43 left in the second quarter with Stockton firing another perfectly thrown pass to Dillion Bell, giving the Bulldogs a 14-point lead over the Crimson Tide.

It would remain that way heading into halftime.

As the third quarter got underway, it didn’t take long for the Dawgs to continue their domination.

With 10:47 left in the quarter, Nate Frazier ran from 9 yards out to walk-in touchdown No. 3, making it 21-0 over Bama, and leaving the question, would Alabama even score in this game?

With a 3-score lead going into the fourth, Bama continued to have a hard time getting going, but they finally scored a touchdown with 12:33 left in the quarter, finally getting on the board with Georgia leading 21-7.

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to dim Bama’s hopes, with a throw to Zachariah Branch, who ran it in over 13 yards, scoring another TD with 6:51 left in the final quarter, bringing the score 28-7 Bulldogs.

With tonight’s win, Georgia now secures a Top 4 seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

As for Alabama, with their performance Saturday night, their playoff hopes may now be on the line. They will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to see if the team earns an at-large bid in the playoff.

