Georgia Aquarium offering resident passes for price of single-day ticket, limited time only

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium is offering special pricing on resident passes for a limited time.

For the price of a single-day ticket, you can get a resident pass that gives you unlimited visits to the aquarium for the rest of 2024 (though there are some blackout dates).

This year, the Georgia Aquarium has expanded its resident pass offer to residents of Georgia’s neighboring states.

From now through Wednesday, Jan. 31, residents of Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina can purchase a resident pass for $52.99 plus tax.

Blackout dates are February 17-18, March 29-30, April 4-7, May 25-26, July 4-7, 13, 20, 27, August 31-September 1, November 29-30, and December 26-30. Passes are valid until December 31, 2024. Passes must be purchased online only.

Passholders are required to make a reservation before each visit.

