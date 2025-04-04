Georgia among top 15 most stressed states in US

ATLANTA — A new study by WalletHub shows that Georgia is among the top 15 most stressed states in the country.

The survey used 40 key stress indicators, including average hours worked, personal bankruptcy rates, credit scores and affordable mental health care access to rank each of the United States for its stress level.

While Georgia was ranked as the 13th most stressed state, New Mexico was the most stressed and Nebraska was the least stressed.

So, why is Georgia ranked so high?

The study by WalletHub highlights financial pressures and workplace demands as leading contributors to high stress levels across Georgia.

According to the study, Georgians were stressed out by work, money, family and health-related issues.

Work-related stress focused on average hours worked, average commute times, amount of time for leisure, job security, unemployment and underemployment rates and income growth.

Georgia ranked sixth highest among all 50 states for work stress.

Mental healthcare access was a topic the study focused on as well, for ways to manage stress. In Georgia, the study found the state had the third fewest psychologists per 100,000 people in the country.





