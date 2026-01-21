Georgia among most expensive states for having a baby in US

ATLANTA — A recent study on the cost of child birth across the United States put Georgia near the top for most expensive places to have your child.

According to a study by MoneyGeek, the average out of pocket cost of physically delivering your child is $2,330 for a Georgia family.

However, depending on how you deliver your child, the cost might be higher.

The MoneyGeek study said it costs a Georgia family the average out of pocket cost for was $2,350 for a Cesarean section delivery or $2,319 for a vaginal delivery.

The national average for those costs was a bit higher, costing American families $2,743.

For a C-section, the average American family spends $3,071 while they spend $2,563 for a vaginal delivery, according to the study.

MoneyGeek reported that the typical the cost of a C-section delivery was about $13,000 more than vaginal delivery, with a $500 increase for out of pocket costs.

These costs include hospital charges, professional services from physicians, anesthesiologists and other hospital clinicians during a hospital stay, according to the study.

Study authors focused their analysis on several years, but used data from the years 2020 to 2024, depending on available information at the state level.

The study said as of 2024, 32.4% of births in America were delivered via C-section.

In Georgia, that number was higher, at 35.8%, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

