Georgia AG warns public about dangers of 7-OH products ‘flooding gas stations’

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr issued a warning to Georgians about the dangers of 7-OH, a synthetic opioid-like substance that his office said is flooding gas stations and is increasingly found in vape shops and convenience stores across the state.

7-OH, formally known as 7-hydroxymitragynine, is a chemical compound found in the kratom plant.

However, when isolated or concentrated, it becomes significantly more potent, posing severe health risks such as seizures, substance abuse disorder, withdrawal, overdose and even death.

“We’re staring down the next wave of the opioid crisis, and we have to take action before it’s too late,” Carr said in a statement. “These harmful and addictive drugs are sold like candy, and they’re putting children at risk. It’s unacceptable and it’s illegal, and there will be consequences for those who break our laws.”

The Attorney General’s Office said 7-OH products are often falsely marketed as natural kratom, despite containing enhanced levels of lab-created or synthesized substances.

The AG’s office said these products are engineered to be addictive and are often designed to resemble everyday candies, gummies and even ice cream cones to appeal to teenagers and young adults.

Georgia’s Kratom Consumer Protection Act, effective January 1, 2025, mandates that kratom products be sold only to individuals over 21 and kept behind store counters accessible only by store employees.

The Act also prohibits the sale or delivery of kratom products involving electronic cigarettes or similar devices.

A new Georgia law, effective July 1, 2025, sets strict limits on the concentration of mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine in kratom products and prohibits the sale of adulterated or synthetic kratom products.

By law, packaging must include clear labeling of ingredients, consumption directions, and safety warnings.

The AG’s office is also warning consumers about tianeptine, known as “gas station heroin,” which is widely available and falsely marketed as beneficial for brain function and treating various disorders.

Tianeptine is not FDA approved and can cause serious side effects, including hypertension, respiratory depression, and death.

Consumers experiencing adverse reactions to 7-OH should seek medical attention and report issues to the FDA. The Georgia Poison Center offers 24-hour assistance for poison-related emergencies.

You can call the Georgia Poison Center any time at 1-800-222-1222.

