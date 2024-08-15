Gena Rowlands of ‘The Notebook’ has died at age 94

ATLANTA — Gena Rowlands, best known for her role in “The Notebook,” has died at age 94.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rowlands died at her California home on Wednesday with her family by her side.

Rowlands’ death comes two months after her son Nick revealed his mom was battling Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s the same condition that Rowlands’ “The Notebook” character, the older version of Rachel McAdams’ Allie, suffers from.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting more than 5.8 million Americans in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scientists do not fully understand what causes the disease, which begins with mild memory loss and can progress to the point where those affected can’t hold a conversation or respond to their environment, health officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The best-known risk factor for Alzheimer’s is age, and researchers believe genetics may play a role, according to the CDC.

Rowlands’ mother, Lady, also had Alzheimer’s, a fact that she said made it “particularly hard” for her to portray Allie in “The Notebook.”

“I went through that with my mother, and if Nick hadn’t directed the film, I don’t think I would have gone for it—it’s just too hard,” Rowlands told O magazine in 2004. “It was a tough but wonderful movie.”

The Emmy-winning actress’ last credited role was in 2017 for the short Unfortunate Circumstances.

In addition to her role in The Notebook, she also had memorable roles in Hope Floats, The Skeleton Key, Paris, I Love You, Something to Talk About, and much more. She has a total of 106 acting credits to her name.

She leaves behind her husband Robert Forrest, and children Alexandra and Nick Cassavetes.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘It just broke my spirit.’: Man sues Rick Ross after having no wheelchair access to yearly car show He said his heart broke when there was no wheelchair-accessible bus to get him to the rapper’s popular annual Car and Bike Show in Fayette County.

©2024 Cox Media Group