GDOT ready to deploy brine, salt trucks as winter weather approaches North Georgia

ATLANTA — State officials say they aren’t sure what kind of winter weather we’re going to get or exactly where it will hit yet, but they know it’s coming, and they’re urging people to stock up on supplies now before it hits.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said it expects snow, sleet, freezing rain, and a combination of all three this weekend.

The roads could get bad, so they say to get what you need now because you may not be able to later.

“I have teenagers, so I did buy extra milk. But yeah, I am not an alarmist, and so I’m an optimist also, so I’m thinking it’s just going to rain,” said Elise Ratcliff, who lives in Buckhead.

TRENDING STORIES:

But state officials said they’re thinking we could see snow, sleet, and ice, or a combination into metro Atlanta and beyond.

Gov. Brian Kemp is currently on an economic development mission to Belgium, but he went on social media on Wednesday, warning people to be ready in case the worst-case scenario becomes a reality.

“This is a good time to start preparing for this weekend, should that happen. If you need batteries, food, gas in your vehicles and other things, you’ve got plenty of time,” Kemp said.

That’s what GDOT’s Natalie Dale said, too.

Dale told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that they’re getting ready to deploy their small army of brine, salt, and rock trucks to prep Georgia roads once they get a clearer picture from the National Weather Service.

Staying off the roads allows them to brine the roads and clear the icy ones.

“I just urge you that when GEMA, GDOT, emergency personnel, when they give you the sign to stay off the roads pre-storm, during the storm, after the storm. Really, take that warning seriously,” Dale said.

Ratcliff is hoping for rain but admits she’s ready if it’s more.

“I’m preparing,” she said.

Kemp will get a full briefing from GEMA early Thursday morning in a virtual call.

©2026 Cox Media Group