GA Tech breaking ground on first new residence hall in 20 years

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is breaking ground today on its first new traditional residence hall in 20 years.

The state-of-the-art Curran Street Residence Hall will offer 862 beds across eight residential floors.

The ground floor will include a 24-hour automated market, fitness center, e-gaming, and study rooms.

The hall is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Construction will take place on Northside Drive between Eighth and Ninth Streets.

