GA Tech breaking ground on first new residence hall in 20 years

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is breaking ground today on its first new traditional residence hall in 20 years.
The state-of-the-art Curran Street Residence Hall will offer 862 beds across eight residential floors.
The ground floor will include a 24-hour automated market, fitness center, e-gaming, and study rooms.
The hall is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
Construction will take place on Northside Drive between Eighth and Ninth Streets.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
- TRENDING STORIES:
- Man killed, shot in the head at DeKalb County gas station
- Suspect standing trial 35 years after brother and sister killed in DeKalb County
- Security officer shot trying to stop car break-ins, police searching for gunman
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group