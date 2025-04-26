GA singer Slater Nalley wants your votes to progress on American Idol

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Slater Nalley is now in the top 14 contestants for American Idol.

The high school senior from the Lovett School has been wowing the judges and now the American public.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer spoke with him about what’s next in his journey to be the next American Idol.

“It was frightening. I was choosing a song that was close to my heart and not a lot of people knew it, but it was a risk I was willing to take because I grew up with that song and I grew up with Jason Isbell and Soulshine as well with the Allman Brothers,” Nalley said.

Nalley, 18, is giving it his all, chosen to be in the top 14 of the 23rd season of American Idol, even if it means taking risks.

“It was a risk to sing a song that not everybody knows, but I’m going to make up for it this week,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While we will have to wait to see what song he sings, know that he needs your votes to move on to the next level.

“If I don’t have votes then I can’t, I can progress, I can’t do anything, it doesn’t matter about talent anymore. It matters about votes and, um, the more we can get voters out there, it is going to make my dreams come true,” Nalley said.

Nalley’s fan club had one burning question they wanted Greer to ask him.

“Everybody asked me, does he have a girlfriend? I said you know what, I’ll ask him next time,” Greer said.

“Yes, I have a girlfriend of about six months now, so I’m very excited to be on this journey with her,” he replied.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights here on Channel 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group