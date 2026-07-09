GA senator pushes US government on 20 year delays for PFAS cleanup at military bases

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is asking for answers from the Trump Administration about reported delays in per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances cleanup at military installations across Georgia.

Ossoff is urging Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth to fix the reported delays of PFAS cleanup and remediation at bases across the U.S.

The senator’s office said his inquiry was focused on Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Moody Air Force Base and Robins Air Force Base, where the chemicals have been linked to significant public health risks.

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In 2019, reports indicated that Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Moody Air Force Base and Robins Air Force Base used firefighting foam containing significant amounts of PFAS, raising concerns about the drinking water near these sites, the senator’s office said.

Ossoff’s office cited updated timelines for cleanup and feasibility studies released by the U.S. Department of Defense that showed delays of five to 20 years from the initial remediation schedule to handle removal of the “forever chemicals,” which are linked to a variety of public health risks.

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The letter sent to Hegseth was written by New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and follows an earlier letter sent by Ossoff and other Senators last November with their concerns about the Department of Defense’s delayed cleanup schedules.

“As a nation, we must stand by our servicemembers and military communities to protect them from the health impacts of PFAS. Without a doubt, federal resources must address immediate and dangerous risks to human health and the environment,” the letter says. “However, if not reversed, delays of this magnitude must also come with transparency, more specifics on these new timelines, an explanation as to which installations resources are being prioritized toward and more local stakeholder engagement.”

Ossoff’s office said he has previously worked to protect Georgians from harmful chemicals. In May, Ossoff, along with fellow Georgia U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, brought Republicans and Democrats in Congress together to secure federal funding for hte effort.

This funding allowed the City of East Point to install PFAS removal filters in existing drinking water pipes, which improved water quality for families.

In April, both of Georgia’s Senators also collaborated with Republicans and Democrats to upgrade the Alcovy River Pump Station in Newton County.

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