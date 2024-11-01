GA Sec. of State pushes back on voting disinformation claims after video shows man with multiple IDs

ATLANTA — Just days before the 2024 presidential election, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is pushing back on claims that a video circulating online reportedly showing an immigrant with multiple IDs claiming to have voted several times is real.

Calling it an obvious fake, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said officials were working with federal and state partners to learn more, but that it was likely an example of foreign election interference intended to “sow discord and chaos on the even of the election.”

The video was “purporting to show a Haitian immigrant with multiple Georgia ID’s claiming to have voted multiple times,” according to a statement from Raffensperger and was “an example of targeted disinformation.”

In a post on X, Raffensperger said “We have discussed this with State and Federal authorities. This is obviously fake, and likely it is a production of Russian troll farms. As Americans, we can’t let our enemies use lies to divide us and undermine faith in our institutions - or each other.”

More formally, a statement released from the Secretary of State’s Office said they were working to “combat this and identify the origin of it” while working with federal and state partners.

Raffensperger’s office also asked that “Elon Musk and the leadership of other social media platforms to take this down.”

