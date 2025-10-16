GA Sec. of State celebrates ‘successful’ financial literacy program, over 4,500 students take part

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a successful partnership with nonprofit Funding the Future, bringing financial literacy education to high schools across the state in September and October.

According to Raffensperger’s office, the initiative reached 4,520 students across 16 events.

At the events, students learned money management skills through live music and storytelling by Americana artist Carter Hulsey.

“Financial literacy is a critical life skill, and Funding The Future provides innovative ways for Georgia students to learn it,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

The Fall 2025 ‘Funding the Future’ Georgia Tour visited more than a dozen schools, offering a unique educational experience that combined music, visuals, and practical financial lessons.

Hulsey’s performances included original music and personal stories that helped students connect financial concepts to their own lives, officials said.

The tour included stops at schools such as T.W. Josey High School, Lucy C. Laney High School, and A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School, among others.

“Georgia is leading the way in preparing students for the financial realities of adulthood,” Raffensperger said.

