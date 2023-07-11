Ga. representative flips, joins GOP after claiming Democrat colleagues ‘sabotage every single thing’

In a surprising move Tuesday, Representative Mesha Mainor announced she is leaving the Democratic Party and joining the Georgia GOP.

Mainor, who represents the 56th district on the westside of Atlanta, tweeted her intentions to join Republicans on Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with the now-Republican representative who explained her reason for leaving the Democratic Party.

Mainor told Channel 2 Action News she was being sabotaged by the Democratic Party and that her values and ideas better line up with the Republican Party.

“There have been several bills passed in the legislature here at the capitol and it’s clear there are some value differences, mainly in education, public safety and victim rights,” she said. “Every single thing I have done at the capitol and I mean every single thing, my former colleagues have tried to sabotage it.”

Channel 2′s Washington also spoke with a Georgia Democratic Party spokesperson.

“This coming out party for her is her showing the county, her constituents who she really is,” Dontaye Carter, Chair for North Fulton Democrats said. “The reality is Democrats are doing the work day in and day out and she hasn’t been a part of that work. She hasn’t been to our meetings, she hasn’t done anything.”

U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Williams released the following statement:

“Rep. Mesha Mainor’s switch to the GOP is a stinging betrayal of her constituents, who elected a Democrat to represent them in the state legislature.

“House District 56 deserves a representative who will do the job they were elected to do, including fight for high-quality public education. Georgia Democrats look forward to electing a strong Democrat next year in H.D. 56 who will serve the people, not personal political ambitions.”

