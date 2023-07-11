100-year-old tree could thwart plans for new Shake Shack in metro Atlanta community

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A popular fast food chain is trying to open a new location in Johns Creek, but residents near the spot are pushing back against it.

Shake Shack, known for their burgers and fries, and yes, shakes, would have to cut down a long-standing tree to make room at the location.

The neighbors in the Johns Creek area nearby want to protect the tree, which is 100 years old.

On Monday night, Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned the neighbors scored a win.

The 100-year-old oak tree could block Shake Shack from opening its planned location on State Bridge Road.

There’s a final vote in two weeks, but a city commission voted to keep the tree where it is.

By doing so, the commission gave Johns Creek neighbors at least a temporary win, while potentially putting the popular burger chain in a pickle.

One of the neighbors opposed to the Shake Shack spot is Joan Compton. She told Channel 2 Action News that the 100-year-old, 69-foot-tall tree was important.

“It’s a little oasis in a large suburban shopping center and we felt it was worth keeping,” Compton said. “We didn’t want to sacrifice this tree.”

For Shake Shack to make their restaurant, developers would have to cut the old tree down so they can make room for the drive-thru.

Compton is one of several neighbors fighting the business’ proposal.

“These old trees are a conduit for people who might not think about the history her to start thinking about it,” Compton said.

Shake Shack wants to build their new location on State Bridge Road near Medlock Bridge Road. It’s the business intersection in Johns Creek.

Not everyone is against Shake Shack removing the tree. Some people say that the tree standing in the restaurant’s way is dying.

“We do feel like this tree has to be addressed because of the potential hazard it now poses,” Tyler Morris, Willow Capital Partners, said.

A representative linked to the project made a case for the restaurant’s plan to the Johns Creek Planning Commission on Monday. He said a study by an arborist revealed the water oak has defects that might cause limbs to fall over the next decade.

Still, neighbors who want to protect the long-standing tree pushed back.

“People say this tree is not going to last long, these fast foods are going to last less than this tree,” Royce Reinecke, another neighbor, said.

The planning commission denied Shake Shack’s proposal, but the final say lies with the city council in two weeks.

Compton said she has nothing against Shake Shack itself, just the location, echoing the sentiments of other residents.

“We need to save it and enjoy it for its entire natural and full lifecycle,” Lynn Pennington, of Johns Creek Beautification, said.

