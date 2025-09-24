GA man gets 80 years in prison for mailing bombs to federal buildings he built while behind bars

ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 80 years in federal prison for mailing bombs to federal buildings.

David Dwayne Cassady, 57, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious use of explosive materials after constructing and sending explosive devices to the U.S. Courthouse in Anchorage, Alaska, and the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

“This defendant’s devices were not only a threat to the recipients, but to every individual that unknowingly transported and delivered them,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling for the District of South Carolina.

United States District Judge J. Randal Hall imposed the sentence, which consists of two consecutive 480-month terms, followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

According to a federal indictment, Cassady built bombs while incarcerated at the now-shuttered state prison in Reidsville. The indictment said Cassady then mailed those bombs from the prison in Georgia to a federal courthouse in Anchorage, Alaska, and a Justice Department building in the state’s capital.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington contacted the Georgia Department of Corrections and asked how Cassady was able to both build and mail bombs from prison.

The agency released a statement, saying:

“Cassady was able to manipulate primarily items he was authorized to possess into makeshift explosive devices. We appreciate the support of our federal partners in ensuring that justice will be served on this individual for his role in jeopardizing the safe operations of our facilities, and most importantly, the safety of the public.”

Rodney M. Hopkins, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division, stated, “Cassady has been sentenced to a significant amount of time in prison as he intended to incite fear to his targets and amongst the general public.”

The investigation was conducted by several agencies, including the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI Anchorage Office, Homeland Security Investigations Federal Protective Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Department of Corrections Office of Professional Standards.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin N. Garner and Elizabeth Major prosecuted the case in the Southern District of Georgia.

Cassady will spend the rest of his life in prison, as there is no parole in the federal system.

