GA lawmakers look to stiffen anti-swatting laws as bomb hoax evacuates state capitol

ATLANTA — The FBI says a hoax bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday is linked to several similar threats at other state capitols.

ABC News has reported at least seven capitols were targeted including Kentucky, Mississippi, Michigan, and Connecticut.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned that someone emailed that bomb threat to a state employee Wednesday morning, forcing the evacuation of the capitol for a short time.

It happened just as lawmakers were already considering toughening up Georgia’s anti-swatting laws.

The FBI believes the threats may be coming from overseas.

“It’s not going to stop the people’s business,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told Elliot shortly after the all-clear was given at the capitol.

Jones’ home and office got swatted just last week.

Swatting is when someone makes a fake 911 call to police requesting the SWAT team.

“It is an attempt … Seems like it’s actually a lone actor. I’ve heard some of the 911 calls that have come in, and it’s the same person, same voice and uses the same name,” Jones said.

Cobb County Republican state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick was one of a number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers swatted over the holiday.

She told Elliot not only are these kinds of threats dangerous, they’re also counterproductive.

“It is so inappropriate, and it doesn’t accomplish anybody’s goal, whatever the goal is. So, I’m not even sure what would motivate somebody to do something like that that could potentially result in loss of life,” Kirkpatrick said.

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp praised the reaction of the Georgia State Patrol and Capitol Police.

“It is unfortunate that valuable police resources have been wasted on multiple acts of false threats,” Kemp said. He added that they will remain vigilant against future acts.

The state Senate is expected to take up a measure starting next week to strengthen Georgia’s existing anti-swatting law.

In a statement, the FBI acknowledged the numerous hoaxes Wednesday but added they take each threat seriously.

