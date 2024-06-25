GA lawmakers join bipartisan group to restore ‘trust in the electoral system’ ahead of November

ATLANTA — An unlikely alliance of both former Republican and Democratic politicians are joining together to try and fight the eroding trust in the election process.

They include Republicans Nathan Deal and Saxby Chambliss and Democrats Shirley Franklin and Roy Barnes.

The group of Republicans and Democrats say there have been concerted efforts over the past few years to sow distrust in our election systems, so they want to get together and counter that.

“Our elections here in Georgia were done right,” former Republican Sen. Saxby Chambliss said.

Chambliss is joining a bi-partisan group called the Democracy Defense Project, which is dedicated to restoring trust in our elections -- a trust, Chambliss said, too many people are trying to erode.

“It was very concerning to me to have so many people questioning about so matter of fact that the election was stolen, and it just wasn’t,” Chambliss told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

For nearly a decade, some politicians have cast doubt on the election results -- most notably former President Donald Trump -- insisting, without evidence, that the Georgia election was stolen.

Multiple investigations proved it wasn’t.

Chambliss and others in eight battleground states promise to call out those who criticize the election process without merit.

Barnes and Franklin also signed on to the project.

In a statement, Barnes said, “Trust in the electoral system and commitment to a peaceful transfer of power are vital to the future success of our republic.”

“Georgia elections are secure and fair, and we are fighting to keep it that way,” Franklin said.

“We want to try and make sure that our democracy is preserved,” Deal said.

Deal is part of the project, too. He wants both parties to relearn civility and the art of compromise.

“We just shout at each other nowadays and nobody understands what the other party is saying because they can’t hear it over the confusion that’s being created,” Deal said.

It seems ironic that this announcement was made the week of the presidential debate here in Georgia, but Chambliss insists that’s just a coincidence and this has been in the works for a while.

Georgia election official warns voters of foreign agent interference, names Russia, China, Iran

