Atlanta

Judge rules in favor of state, allows citizenship verification for voter registration

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

Key players in Trump investigation | Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State Raffensperger ordered 3 recounts following the Nov. 2020 election and officially certified the election on Dec. 7, 2020. On Jan. 2, 2021, audio was leaked of the now-infamous phone call from then-President Donald Trump asking Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes to swing the state for Trump. In June, 2022, Raffensperger testified before the special purpose grand jury about the pressure campaign from Trump and his allies. That same month, Raffensperger also testified for the Jan. 6 committee about the events surrounding the 2020 election.

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — On Thursday, a federal judge dismissed challenges to Georgia’s citizenship verification requirements for voter registration.

In a statement from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office after the ruling, Sec. Brad Raffensperger said all of the challenges had been dismissed, adding that the ruling followed others in favor of Georgia’s verification processes.

“Ensuring that only U.S. citizens vote in our elections is critically important to secure and accurate elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Georgia’s citizenship verification process is common sense and it works. With this ruling, we are able to continue ensuring that only U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The case against Georgia’s citizenship verification process for voters was brought by a variety of advocates, including the New Georgia Project, Common Cause Georgia and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, among others.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lawsuit claimed that the citizenship verification process violated the constitutional rights of Georgia voters and parts of the Voting Rights Act, as well as the National Voter Registration Act.

In previous comments about the case, provided by the Sec. of State’s Office on Tuesday, Raffensperger said verifying citizenship before residents were added to voter rolls was important amid border security issues which he claimed originate with current federal policies by the administration of President Joe Biden.

Raffensperger said the current REAL ID system for voting registration in Georgia worked.

“This system works. Failed attempts by figures like Stacey Abrams and her organization, Fair Fight, to challenge citizenship verification in court have been consistently unsuccessful. U.S. elections should be decided by U.S. citizens, and the undocumented ‘blue wave’ will never reach Georgia,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man sentenced for putting antifreeze in his newborn baby’s breastmilk, South Fulton Police say

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read