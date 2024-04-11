DeKalb police seize 44 kilos of meth, arrest 4 following traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two traffic stops this week in DeKalb County resulted in a large amount of methamphetamine and four felony arrests.

On Tuesday, April 9, police seized approximately seven grams of crystal methamphetamine during the traffic stops and made two felony arrests.

Based on those traffic stops, a search warrant was obtained for 2400 Young Road that same day.

A search of the home led to the seizure of 44 kilograms of meth and a large amount of cash.

Police made two other felony arrests at the home.

They did not identify the suspects.

