Man’s ‘inappropriate conduct’ on dance floor leads to bar fight, broken jaw, North Ga. deputies say

CLAYTON, Ga. — A fight outside a North Georgia bar over the weekend led to the arrest of a North Carolina man.

Deputies with the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a bar fight just after midnight on Saturday morning at the Route 76 Road House Bar and Grill on Highway 76 in Clayton.

The owner of the business told deputies that Clayton resident Kenneth Lunn’s conduct toward women on the dance floor was inappropriate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Once several customers told the house DJ about Lunn’s conduct, Lunn was escorted from the building.

The DJ then returned inside to try and calm a group of people who wanted to fight Lunn in the parking lot.

People at the bar called 911 after a man got into a fight with Lunn in the parking lot.

Before deputies arrived, Stephen Higbee, 37, of Franklin, North Carolina, left the scene and was located by Clayton police not far from the business and arrested on unrelated traffic offenses.

Deputies said Lunn appeared to be intoxicated and antagonistic.

According to deputies, he was briefly examined by Rabun County Emergency Medical Services before being asked to leave the ambulance due to his unruly behavior.

A family member of Lunn’s contacted the sheriff’s office later on Saturday and said Lunn’s jaw was broken on both sides.

A follow-up investigation led to aggravated battery charges against Higbee, who turned himself in to the Rabun County Detention Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page that no charges were filed against Lunn as no victims of his actions have come forward or decided to cooperate with the investigation.

“Inappropriate behavior or altercations with other patrons should be immediately reported to law enforcement. Let my deputies sort out what happened instead of taking matters into your own hands,” Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crews work to clear downed trees, restore power due to storms in Fulton County

©2023 Cox Media Group