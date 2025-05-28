GA jailer admits providing alcohol, THC to inmate

ATLANTA — A Georgia jailer is behind bars herself after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says she gave forbidden items to inmates.

On May 22, 2025, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate a Franklin County jailer, Emaleigh Smith, 23.

Agents found THC edibles and alcohol in her car, which was parked at the jail.

Smith admitted to providing alcohol, nicotine, and THC edibles to inmate Qwelon Johnson, 33, of Lavonia, multiple times.

Smith was charged with providing items for possession by inmates, crossing of guard lines with an intoxicant.

Johnson was charged with possession of prohibited items by an inmate, and possession of a weapon by an inmate.

