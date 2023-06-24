Ga. ‘Bachelorette’ star previews ‘incredible’ upcoming season airing on Channel 2

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Georgia woman is starting her journey for love in front of millions this Monday on Channel 2.

Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., is headlining the 20th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Lawson was a contestant during the last season of “The Bachelor” and was sent home by Bachelor Zach Shallcross after she introduced him to her family and professed that she was falling in love with just four women left.

The new season features 25 men between 24 and 33 years old vying for the Bachelorette’s heart. But are they all there for the right reasons?

Among those men is Kaleb Kim, a 26-year-old construction salesman who grew up in Norcross, Ga. Kim played football for Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County and went on to play at Auburn University.

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo chatted with Lawson ahead of the premiere. While the Auburn grad confirmed we won’t be hearing any “Go Dawgs” from her on the season, we might be treated to a “Go Braves!”

Lawson told Mastrangelo she’s looking forward to being the one handing out the roses, but knows that means some tough moments are ahead.

“It is an incredibly empowering moment for me. I will say, never in my life did I imagine dating 25 at the same! That definitely comes with its joys and challenges. Overall, like it’s so incredible. It’s been incredible,” Lawson said.

She’s also looking forward to representing the Peach State well.

“I’m incredibly honored. But, you know, I think as we’ve learned in the past, I think Southern girls bring something completely different to the table, as we’ve seen with [Season 15 Bachelorette] Hannah Brown [from] Alabama...So hopefully I represent Georgia well and you guys are proud.” she said.

Mastrangelo tried her best to get a spoiler or two out of Lawson, but she held tight to the results of season 20.

“We can say we are very happy with how this season turns out, so that should make you even more eager to watch it.”

“The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, June 26 at 9p/8c on Channel 2.

