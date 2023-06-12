Former Gwinnett, Auburn football standout one of ‘The Bachelorette’ contestants this season

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — “The Bachelorette” season featuring Georgia’s own Charity Lawson premieres this month on Channel 2 and we know now the men who are looking to fall in love with her.

Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., will headline the 20th season of “The Bachelorette.”

ABC released the official photos and bios of the 25 men who will be contestants during Lawson’s season. One of them is a former Gwinnett County football standout who went on to play in the Southeastern Conference.

Kaleb Kim grew up in Norcross and attended Mill Creek High School, where he was the captain of the football team. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named Kim as a member of its 2014 Super 11 and ESPN ranked him as a top 30 prospect from Georgia. He also threw the shotput and discus in high school.

He committed to Auburn University, where he started at center for the Tigers during his final seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Auburn is also where the Bachelorette herself went. Kim, who currently works as a construction salesman, may be able to use the Auburn connection to build a foundation for love.

Kim says pushes himself to be the best and will go the extra mile to appreciate his partner’s passions, too. He would like to become a high school football coach and hopes to plan a trip to South Korea to learn more about this heritage, according to his biography.

Will Kim make a last first-impression? Find out during the June 26th premiere on Channel 2.

