Furkids saves 44 cats and kittens from euthanasia, avoids potentially deadly virus outbreak

ATLANTA — Furkids rescued 44 cats and kittens approximately two weeks ago from a local animal control facility, where they faced euthanasia.

The animals had been exposed to the deadly panleukopenia virus, but none have developed the illness since their arrival at Furkids.

The cats and kittens were immediately placed in quarantine at Furkids shelters to prevent the spread of the virus.

The organization expressed relief that the feared panleukopenia outbreak among the rescued animals did not materialize.

Despite avoiding panleukopenia, some of the rescued animals have developed other health issues requiring medical attention. Furkids staff is actively working to address these new challenges.

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One kitten has been diagnosed with eyelid agenesis, a congenital birth defect affecting the upper eyelid, and also has a heart murmur.

Surgery for this kitten is already scheduled, with the team committed to its recovery and eventual adoption.

Several other kittens have contracted calicivirus, a respiratory infection commonly found in crowded shelter environments. Furkids staff are providing constant care, and these kittens are reportedly improving daily.

This Thursday, all 44 cats and kittens will undergo retesting for panleukopenia and receive thorough health examinations.

Those given a clean bill of health will then proceed to be spayed or neutered before becoming available for adoption.

Furkids stated that the extensive rescue and care efforts would not have been possible without community support. The organization is accepting donations for the animals’ ongoing care.

This Thursday, Furkids will retest every cat and kitten for panleukopenia and conduct comprehensive health exams. Animals with a clean bill of health will then be prepared for spaying or neutering and readied for adoption into new homes.

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