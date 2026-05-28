‘We said yes:’ Non-profit takes in more than 40 kittens exposed to virus at Cobb County shelter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday afternoon, the lives of nearly four dozen kittens were in danger of euthanasia if someone didn’t intervene. For one metro Atlanta non-profit, it wasn’t a question of “would they” but “what do we need” to do it.

The situation started when a cat was killed by a deadly virus and more than 40 kittens were exposed at Cobb County Animal Services.

The illness was Panleukopenia, the feline distemper virus, which is most comparable to being a feline version of parvovirus, which affects dogs.

To ensure the kittens’ survival, non-profit Furkids in Cumming stepped up and moved quickly to help where they were needed.

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The Cobb County agency “put out an urgent plea,” and Furkids had two hours to determine if they’d help.

“We said yes,” the non-profit said.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson went to Furkids to see how the non-profit will care for the kittens.

The non-profit’s founder and CEO, Samantha Shelton, told Wilson that when she heard dozens of kittens were going to be euthanized, she knew her team had to act.

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“First response, what can we do? How can we save these animals?” Shelton told Channel 2 Action News. “They don’t deserve to die simply because they were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Once the decision was made, Furkids staff prepared to have 43 cats in quarantine for two weeks.

The question was: Where would they keep them.

On Thursday morning, the Furkids team drove to Cob County to pick up the kittens and drove them back to Cumming.

Shelton said they worked “to give these kittens a second chance at life. They’re going to be medically isolated.”

The non-profit CEO showed Wilson where they’ll be.

“In this cottage there are 19 cages,” Shelton said. “Each one has a litter box, a food and a water bowl.”

The danger is that the virus is highly contagious and it doesn’t discriminate on an animal’s age.

“It attacks kittens and senior animals,” Shelton told Channel 2 Action News. She also said the kittens will be under observation. “We’ll be watching for signs of illness, the lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea.”

Shelton said Furkids, Georgia’s largest no-kill animal rescue, specializes in this type of veterinary care, and they have the space for quarantine.

The organization’s volunteers are stepping up, too, working extra shifts.

“We believe that their lives deserve to be saved, and that’s what we’ve done here today at Furkids,” Shelton said.

To help with the cost of medical care for so many young cats, the non-profit is urging members of the community to donate so they can ensure the kittens get what they need.

You can learn more about Furkids or how to make a donation here.

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