Funding for low-income families’ heat bills could be frozen in Georgia, advocates warn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Community Action Agencies are preparing to launch the 2025–2026 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program amid federal funding uncertainties.

The GCAA announced Monday that while some agencies aim to open phone lines and appointment systems by Dec. 1, others are facing delays due to federal appropriations issues, the recent government shutdown and pending guidance from the Georgia Department of Human Services.

“Community Action Agencies are united in our mission to keep Georgia families safe, warm, and supported this winter,” Consuela Thompson, Executive Director of the Georgia Community Action Association, said in a statement.

Community advocates said the recent federal shutdown and temporary budget authorization have left Georgia’s Community Action Agencies without confirmed LIHEAP funding dates or complete program guidance, affecting uniform service launch across the state.

GCAA said some agencies may begin intake or appointment scheduling in December, but benefits cannot be applied to utility accounts until DHS releases the necessary funds and guidance, according to advocates.

Each Community Action Agency operates under unique local conditions, such as staffing levels and funding flow speed but all are committed to launching LIHEAP responsibly once operationally feasible.

“Our agencies are doing everything they can to balance urgency with responsibility,” Tres Hamilton, GCAA Board President and CEO of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, said.

GCAA urges residents to check their local agency’s website or social media for updates and to be patient with frontline staff working under pressure.

Georgia’s Community Action Agencies remain committed to serving families in need and are asking for patience as they navigate current funding uncertainties to ensure LIHEAP support reaches those who need it.

