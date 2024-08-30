Fulton election workers ask judge to enforce judgment against Giuliani, seize his property

ATLANTA — Two Fulton County election workers requested a federal judge today to enforce a $148 million judgment they won against Rudy Giuliani.

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the mother and daughter targeted by Giuliani’s false accusations of election fraud in 2020, want to seize his homes, car, luxury watches, Yankees baseball memorabilia, and other valuable possessions.

This development follows a judge’s dismissal of Giuliani’s bankruptcy case. Giuliani initially halted Freeman and Moss’ collection efforts by filing for bankruptcy but later requested its dismissal.

A New York bankruptcy court granted that dismissal in July, enabling Giuliani to pursue his appeal against the judgment.

However, this also allowed Freeman and Moss to seek enforcement of their award.

Lawyers for Freeman and Moss said in their court filing that the women are entitled to an order requiring Giuliani to surrender various properties, including cash accounts, jewelry, valuables, and his interest in a luxury Madison Avenue co-op apartment.

Freeman and Moss’ lawyers highlighted his evasive behavior in bankruptcy proceedings, emphasizing the need for court intervention.

“At every step, Mr. Giuliani has chosen evasion, obstruction, and outright disobedience. That strategy reaches the end of the line here,” their request stated.

